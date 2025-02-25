Chef Sanjeev Kapoor joins Nutri-Pathshala initiative in fight against malnutrition

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has joined HarvestPlus Solutions' Nutri-Pathshala in its fight against malnutrition, the company announced on Tuesday.

Nutri-Pathshala is aimed at improving school meals by incorporating biofortified foods like iron pearl millet and zinc wheat. The initiative has served over 25 lakh meals in the last two years, addressing malnutrition at its root.

Kapoor, who has popularised Indian cuisine globally and is an advocate for healthy eating, met the "student champions" of Nutri-Pathshala at an event in a village in Maharashtra's Pune district in December and was "moved" by their ability to read nutrition labels and make informed choices, according to a statement.

"When the habit of learning starts young, health too becomes a matter of taste! These children can improve not just their own well-being but also that of the nation with nutrition education," Kapoor said.

A Make-in-India initiative, Nutri-Pathshala is expected to gain momentum with Kapoor's support and vision.

“Imagine a world where every school meal fuels stronger bodies and sharper minds for rural children. That’s the vision of Nutri-Pathshala! We’re proud to partner with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor in this game-changing movement. After all, not all superheroes wear capes—some wear chef coats," Ravinder Grover, global manager, HarvestPlus Solutions, said in the statement.

To appeal to children, the Nutri-Pathshala initiative has made healthy eating more engaging by reimagining local favourites such as bhakri, chiwda and laddoos in biofortified versions.

Modern snacks like nutri-bars and healthy cookies have also been introduced to ensure that nutritious food remains enjoyable.

Biofortification, invented by Dr Howarth Bouis in the 1990s, is the process of increasing the micronutrient content of a food crop through selective breeding, genetic modification, or the use of enriched fertilisers.

The global movement of biofortification has benefited over 300 million people in India and Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released 109 biofortified varieties, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The African Union has endorsed biofortification as a key strategy to combat malnutrition, while the World Bank has recognised it as a nutrition-smart solution that benefits both farmers and consumers.

The Nutri-Pathshala programme envisions a future "where every child has access to nutritious meals that nourishes lifelong health", the statement said.

HarvestPlus Solutions has partnered with small and medium enterprises, startups, and self-help groups to "nutrify" the food value chain — from kitchen to classrooms.

With support from state governments and corporations, Nutri-Pathshala is complementing the Mid-Day Meal programme.

The initiative aims to reach 10 million children by 2030.