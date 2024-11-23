Chelakkara Assembly bypoll: Ruling LDF candidate leads in initial trends

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 23 (PTI) Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep took an initial lead of over 1,500 votes as counting of votes for the Assembly bypoll began in Kerala's Chelakkara segment here on Saturday, according to TV channel reports.
However, there was no official confirmation from the Election Commission in this regard.
Pradeep, a former MLA of the CPI(M), got a lead as postal votes were counted initially, it said.
While Pradeep and ex-MP Ramya Haridas are the candidates of the LDF and Opposition Congress-led UDF respectively, K Balakrishnan is trying his luck as BJP nominee in Chelakkara.
A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year. PTI LGK KH