Chemical plant gutted in major fire in Thane district, no injuries

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) A massive fire destroyed a chemical manufacturing unit and partially damaged two adjacent factories in the Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, officials said, adding that two tankers were also gutted.

No casualties were reported as per the information available so far, the district administration said, adding that the main plant was completely engulfed in the fire.

The blaze broke out in the unit in Anand Nagar locality at around 5:45 PM, with a video that went viral on social media showing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the site.

"The entire plant and two tankers at M/s Shri Ganesh Chemicals were engulfed in a massive fire. Seven hose lines were used to extinguish the fire with the help of foam," the administration said.

The firefighting operation saw a massive mobilisation of resources from various municipal bodies and industrial safety teams across the region, an official said.

While the primary blaze was concentrated at the chemical unit, the heat and flames damaged two adjacent companies.

The main fire has been brought under control after several hours of intensive effort, and a cooling operation is currently underway at the site," the district administration added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a formal investigation will be conducted once the site is completely cooled. "Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities in this incident," officials added. PTI COR BNM NSK