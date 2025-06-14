Chemical tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district

Palghar (Maha), Jun 14 (PTI) A tanker carrying hydrogen peroxide overturned on a flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Mendhavan village in the district on Saturday but there were no casualties, an official said.

As hydrogen peroxide is potentially hazardous, traffic on both sides was halted for some time after the accident which took place around 3 pm, said Vivekanand Kadam, district disaster management cell chief.

Luckily, there was no leakage of the chemical from the tanker, he said.

The driver, who lost control of the vehicle while navigating the flyover, escaped unhurt, Kadam said.

Authorities later restored partial movement of vehilces by implementing one-way traffic regulation.

Two fire engines, one from Boisar MIDC and another from Adani Power, were sent to the location.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed a heavy-duty crane to lift the overturned tanker which took about an hour.

Palghar Tehsildar Ramesh Shendge visited the accident site. Further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK