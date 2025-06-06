Chemist, lab operator held for illegally selling abortion kits in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 6 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a chemist and a lab operator for illegally selling Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits near Civil Hospital here, officials said Friday.

The pharmacy has been sealed and action is being taken to cancel the license, police said.

According to drugs control officer Suresh Verma, information was received about the illegal business of selling MTP kits at the Juneja chemist shop near the civil hospital. A team was formed and a pregnant woman was planted as a decoy customer. She was sent to the shop where the chemist made the MTP kit available to the woman after taking Rs 1000. The team nabbed the chemist from the spot and an FIR was registered against him at sector 10 police station, Verma said.

During this time, the team also found that MTP kits were also being sold at a path lab. A decoy customer was sent to the lab from where she bought the kit for Rs 100. The team raided the lab and arrested the lab operator, he said.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against the accused at Sector 10 and Sector 9 A police stations, he added.

"The chemist shop has been sealed while the lab did not have a license to sell any medicine. The accused were arrested and they are being questioned as to where they brought the MTP kits and for how long they have been selling abortion medicines", Verma added. PTI COR HIG HIG