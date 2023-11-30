Chemist nabbed from east Delhi for peddling drugs

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested from east Delhi's Khichripur area for allegedly selling drugs in injection and tablet form to addicts, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Bharat Bhushan, earlier had a medical store, but his license was cancelled by the drug inspector five months ago for selling Avil injections without a doctor's prescription, they said.

"There were reports that some people are selling injections and tablets that are controlled drugs under Schedule H of the Drug and Cosmetics Act. These injections and tablets are being used as intravenous (sic) by drug addicts to intoxicate themselves," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

After the tip-off, a police team was asked to keep a watch on Bhushan, she said.

"Bhushan was arrested on November 19, and the team recovered 190 injections of Avil, 320 tablets of Buprenorphine and 260 injections from him. An FIR under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against him," the DCP said.

At the time of arrest, Bhushan was running a plywood store and was peddling the contraband using it as a front, she said. PTI BM BM VN VN