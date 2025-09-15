Chemists allege glitches in Rajasthan health scheme, says over 3 lakh bills vanished from portal

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Chemists on Monday alleged large-scale irregularities in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), claiming that payments worth nearly Rs 880 crore were pending and over 3 lakh bills have disappeared from the scheme's online portal.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, representatives of chemists' associations said that despite the government's assurance of clearing dues within 21 days, payments were being delayed for six to seven months.

"The situation has created a financial crisis for many chemist shop owners, who are struggling to pay school fees, clear debts and keep their businesses running," Rajasthan Chemist Association president Vivek Vijayvargiya said.

The association held the medical and health department officials and third-party administrators responsible for the situation.

They demanded that the government investigate the disappearance of bills and ensure transparency in the settlement of claims, warning that over 5,000 families linked with the business were suffering due to the lapses.

Reimbursement of the amount of medicines purchased under the scheme is done by the state government. PTI SDA RUK RUK