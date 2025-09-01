Chengara land struggle: CM directs to speed up rehabilitation of settlers

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 (PTI) A meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday decided to take steps to improve the living conditions of the families in Chengara in Pathanamthitta district where tribals and Dalits had occupied land since 2007.

The Chief Minister directed that the steps to rehabilitate the 1,136 families in the region should be expedited.

The ministers concerned should discuss with the officials, Plantation Corporation and Farming Corporation and take further steps in this regard, the CM told the meeting, an official release here said.

A special camp has been organised in the area and ration cards and Onam kits have been distributed.

Mobile ration shops will start distributing food items from next month and the distribution of employment cards will be completed soon, it said.

The CM also directed that the existing Anganwadis be strengthened to solve the problem of malnutrition in children. Medical camps should be organised at regular intervals to identify health problems and ensure adequate treatment to settlers.

The Chief Minister also directed that steps be taken to ensure availability of drinking water to the local population.

State Ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, M B Rajesh, G R Anil, O R Kelu, Veena George and Chief Secretary A Jayathilak were among those present at the meeting, the release said.

Chengara land struggle was a movement in 2007, where hundreds of landless Dalit and Adivasi families occupied a rubber plantation in Pathanamthitta district to demand land and challenge the government’s inaction in solving their issues.

Despite a partially successful settlement in 2009, the state government's promises were broken and a significant number of families had been living in the area without basic amenities.