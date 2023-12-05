Chennai airfield open after rains, airlines intimated: Airport officials

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) The airfield area of Chennai airport is open since 9 am on Tuesday and airlines and other stakeholders have been intimated for planning their operations, according to officials.

Rains have stopped, and water has receded in the Chennai airport area and there is no water stagnation in the runways or taxiways, officials said adding that a lot of slush and filth was being cleared out.

Officials said that priority is given for departures to clear the stranded passengers at the airport.

There are 21 aircraft on ground and around 1500 passengers inside the Terminals at Chennai Airport, officials said, adding that an adequate quantity of food is available in the airport outlets.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and adjoining districts on Monday leading to shutting down of air services to and from the city's airport.

