Chennai Airport issues advisory to international passengers

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Passengers bound for overseas destinations have been instructed to check with their respective airlines on their journey, the Chennai Airport said on Saturday, due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Owing to airspace closures over parts of the Middle Eastern countries, select international services may encounter delays or routing adjustments, it said.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates," the Chennai Airport said in an advisory on Saturday.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded, targeting Israel with missiles and drones and also striking US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. PTI VIJ VIJ KH