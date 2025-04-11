National

Chennai-based company donates 100 bicycles to Tirupati temple

Tirupati: The Chennai-based Murugappa Group TI Cycles of India donated 100 bicycles to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here.

Representatives from the industrial group performed a special puja (prayer) and handed over the bicycles to TTD deputy executive officer Lokanatham.

“The Chennai-based Murugappa group-promoted TI Cycles of India donated 100 bicycles to TTD,” said a press release from the temple body late on Thursday.

The donation was made in front of Srivari (Lord Venkateswara Swamy) temple, the press release added.

