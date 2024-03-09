Chennai-based man, three kin booked for subjecting his wife to harassment

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a case against a man and his three family members from Chennai for allegedly subjecting his 40-year-old wife to harassment, an official said.

The case was registered at Khadakpada police station at Kalyan in Thane district, he said.

In her complaint, the woman said she married Dakshinamurty Ramamurthy in November 2020. Although everything went well initially, her in-laws started harassing her over trivial things. They also demanded Rs 50 lakh from her family and a gold ring. When she expressed her inability to fulfil their demands, they dropped her at her parents' house in Kalyan.

Since the last two years, the woman has been residing with her mother as her husband and his family members were not ready to accept her, the complaint said.

The police have registered the case against her husband and his three family members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe was on, the official said. PTI COR NP