Chennai Beach-Vellore MEMU passenger train extended up to Tiruvannamalai

Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Chennai Beach-Vellore Cantonment MEMU passenger train has been extended up to Tiruvannamalai, and this regular service will be operated with effect from May 2, Southern Railway said on Monday.

This fast local service will depart from Chennai Beach at 6 pm, reach Vellore Cantonment at 9.35 pm and Tiruvannamalai at 12.05 am. In the return direction, the train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 4 am, reach Vellore Cantonment at 5.40 am and Chennai Beach at 9.50 am, a release from Southern Railway said.

It will make stops at Pennathur, Kannamangalam, Onnupuram, Sedarampattu, Arni Road, Madimangalam, Polur and Tiruvannamalai stations in both directions.

In another press release, Southern Railway announced the full cancellation of train services including the Ernakulam–Kottayam Passenger special leaving Ernakulam at 7.45 am on May 1, Kottayam–Ernakulam Passenger special leaving Kottayam at 5.20 pm on May 1, Shoranur–Ernakulam MEMU leaving Shoranur at 4.30 am on May 1, and Ernakulam–Shoranur MEMU leaving Ernakulam at 5.40 pm on April 30. PTI JSP ANE