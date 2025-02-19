National

Chennai college holds drug awareness campaign

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) The department of Journalism, Madras Christian college on Wednesday announced the launch of an anti drug awareness campaign, titled 'Fullstop.' The three-day initiative started off with a 3 km run which was flagged off by A Myilvaganan IPS, Superintendent of Police, Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID, Tamil Nadu.

According to a release, about 135 participants took part in the run, titled "Stride for a cause".

The anti-drug campaign aims to foster dialogue, education, and community action against drug abuse, engaging students, educators, and the public through impactful activities," it said. PTI CORR SA ROH