Chennai Corporation launches citizen-centric services on WhatsApp

Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI) The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday said it had launched citizen-centric services on the WhatsApp messaging app, claiming to be the first civic body in Tamil Nadu to do so.

Chennai Mayor R Priya inaugurated the “WhatsApp Governance” initiative, which initially offers 32 services, including issuance of birth certificates, property tax payments, and booking of marriage halls.

Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Deputy Commissioners V Sivakrishnamoorthy (Works) and M Prithviraj (Revenue and Finance), along with senior officials, were present at the event.

Residents can access the services via WhatsApp at 94450 61913. A chatbot available in ten regional languages, including English, will assist citizens with applications for birth and death certificates, professional tax, shop rentals, grievance redressal, and tracking building plan approvals.

Services for Metro Water, entertainment tax, and institutional certificates will be added later.

The civic body had announced in its 2025-26 budget that these services would be made available on WhatsApp to enhance accessibility and convenience for residents. PTI JSP SSK