Chennai Corporation sets up help desks to assist voters in SIR

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Greater Chennai Corporation has established help desks to assist voters in Chennai in filling forms during the ongoing SIR.

The civic body on Tuesday said there was overwhelming response from the people to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. “People had gathered in large numbers since morning to clear their doubts and submit forms,” an official said.

The help desks, set up at all 947 polling stations in Chennai district, would function till November 25.

“The help desks will operate from 10 am to 6 pm on all eight days and assist the voters who have doubts in filling the forms and also help them trace names and EPIC details on the 2002 rolls,” GCC Commissioner and Chennai district election officer J Kumaragurubaran said in a statement.

The officials at the polling stations carried out the task of verifying the filled forms received from the voters and uploaded them, the corporation said.

Chennai accounts for 16 assembly constituencies. Already over 90 per cent of the forms have been distributed.