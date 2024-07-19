Chennai court extends ED custody of Jaffer Sadiq by four more days

Chennai, July 19 (PTI) A court here on Friday extended by four more days the ED custody of sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Jaffer Sadiq before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, after completion of its three days custody and filed a petition seeking custody for 12 more days.

The judge, however, granted four days custody and directed the central agency to produce Sadiq on July 23.

Sadiq was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in March this year in connection with a drug smuggling racket and the ED later booked him in a money laundering case.

Recently, a Delhi court had given him bail in the narcotics case. PTI COR ROH