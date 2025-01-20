Chennai-based Vardhaman Jain donates Rs 6 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirupati: A Chennai-based devotee donated Rs 6 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, authorities said.

Vardhaman Jain donated Rs 5 crore to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust, they added.

"At Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple, he handed over the demand drafts for Rs 5 crore to TTD for SVBC and Rs One crore for SV Gosamrakshana Trust," said a press release issued by TTD on Sunday night.

SVBC is the television channel of TTD, which promotes and propagates the Hindu religion by telecasting myriad devotional activities and programmes while SV Gosamrakshana Trust is focused on protecting the cow and emphasizing its spiritual importance, among others.

Jain handed over the DDs to TTD additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary.