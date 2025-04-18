Chennai Division's first AC EMU train to run from Apr 19

Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Friday announced introducing its first air conditioned EMU train on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu stretch from April 19 onwards.

The initiative was aimed at providing hassle-free pleasant travel experience for passengers, a Southern Railway release said.

"Chennai Division of Southern Railway has introduced the first Air-conditioned EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) train service from 19th April 2025, in Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu section," it said.

The AC EMU service was first introduced in the Mumbai suburban and witnessed steady patronage among commuters, especially office-goers and women travelers.

Following its success, the AC EMU service has been introduced in Chennai suburban in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section which registers high footfalls, the release added.

"The service will be a boon for commuters during the peak hours and the hot and humid weather conditions. The modern AC EMU rake is equipped with better facilities for passengers like automatic doors, passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, well-marked entry/exit points, and is a significant milestone in enhancing passenger comfort," it added.

The First AC EMU service will leave from Chennai Beach at 7 AM on Saturday and reach Chengalpattu at 8.35 am.