Chennai enterprise donates 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 2.4 crore to Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Jul 29 (PTI) A Chennai-based enterprise on Tuesday donated a golden conch and a disc weighing 2.5 kg and worth about Rs 2.4 crore to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here, TTD authorities said.

Representatives of the company handed over these donations to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple, said a press release.

"Chennai based Sudarshan Enterprises has donated a golden conch (shanku) and disc (chakra) weighing approximately 2.5 kg worth around Rs 2.4 cr to Sri Venkateswara Swamy," said the release.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. PTI STH ADB