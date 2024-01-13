Chennai: Ex-official for emigration clearance, travel agent get 3-year jail for bribery-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A former official posted in Chennai and a travel agent have been convicted under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to the alleged taking of bribes for issuing emigration clearance to people, the Enforcement Directorate said Saturday.

Advertisment

R Sekar - a former Protector of Emigrants - and travel agent K Anwar Hussain of Classic Tours and Travels were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chennai on January 11.

Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants under the general superintendence of the Protector General of Emigrants which functions under the Ministry of External Affairs.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the two accused, the agency said in a statement.

Advertisment

Sekar, the ED said, "abused his official position and collected bribes totalling Rs 2,03,94,900 from various recruiting agents through K Anwar Hussain for the issuance of emigration clearance to their clients".

Sekar was posted in Chennai between January 2007 to July 2009, it said.

A charge sheet was filed against the two by the ED in 2015. PTI NES RT RT