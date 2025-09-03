Chennai firm donates Rs 1.3-cr electric bus to TTD

Tirupati, Sep 3 (PTI) A Chennai-based automobile company on Wednesday donated an electric bus worth Rs 1.3 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple here.

Ganesh Mani and Venkataraman from the Chennai-based company handed over the keys to Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary in front of the Srivari temple.

“Ganesh Mani, CEO of the Chennai-based automobile company, and Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer, donated an electric bus worth Rs 1.33 crore to TTD on Wednesday,” the TTD said in a press release.

The donation was received in the presence of priests amid Vedic chants. PTI STH SSK