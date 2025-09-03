Chennai firm donates Rs 1.3-crore electric bus to TTD

Tirupati, Sep 3 (PTI) An automobile company on Wednesday donated a Rs 1.3-crore electric bus to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple here.

Ganesh Mani and Venkataraman from the Chennai-based company handed over the keys to Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary in front of the Srivari temple.

“Ganesh Mani, CEO of the Chennai-based automobile company, and Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer, donated an electric bus worth Rs 1.33 crore to TTD on Wednesday,” the TTD said in a press release.

The donation was received in the presence of priests amid Vedic chants. PTI STH SSK