Chennai grapples with torrential rain as memories of 2015 floods return

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI) Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighboring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains, and startling residents with a video capturing a crocodile crossing a submerged road. The relentless downpour, reminiscent of the 2015 deluge, paralysed daily life, prompting authorities to declare a public holiday and dispatch rescue teams to aid a city besieged by torrential rains.

Advertisment

Residents hurried to purchase and replenish supplies, with a high demand for drinking water. The continuous downpour resulted in power outages and internet disruptions.

Cyclonic storm Michaung, expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday forenoon, loomed near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing heavy rainfall. The latest update from the weather office has forecast the likelihood of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Monday night.

Transportation services took a severe blow, with numerous trains and flights canceled. Waterlogged roads presented challenges for the scarce number of road users. Operations at the Chennai airport were halted from 9:40 am to 11 pm, with about 70 flights canceled due to incessant rains and waterlogging affecting the runway and tarmac, as stated by the Airport Authority of India.

Advertisment

The Southern Railway reported the suspension of many trains originating from Dr. MGR Chennai Central to destinations such as Coimbatore and Mysuru, offering full refunds to affected passengers.

As a result of inundation, 14 subways in the city were closed, and authorities removed uprooted trees from 11 locations.

Reacting to a viral video of a crocodile spotted in suburban Perungulathur during heavy rains, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu reassured the public, stating, "There are a few mugger crocodiles in several water bodies in Chennai. These shy animals avoid human contact. Wildlife officials are on the job to prevent any untoward incidents. Please refrain from approaching these creatures." Residents from severely affected areas, like Perungudi, Ashok Nagar, and Tambaram, shared their experiences of power outages, waterlogging, fallen trees, and transportation disruptions.

Advertisment

Joe Prakash, a resident of the Perungudi, said, "The winds started at around 3 am on the 4th of December and the power supply got cut off and the whole community has been facing power issues due water logging. As the water levels rose even the generator was switched off and we have been without power from 11am till now." Prakash added "The water levels rose so high that all the cars had to be taken out of the apartment parking and kept on the road sides." A residential locality in south Chennai Ashok Nagar was among the badly affected areas due to flooding. A resident of the area R Ravi said "We have been going around for long to buy drinking water but are finding it difficult as stores seem.to have run out of bubble top stocks. Usual supplier also has not been able to provide." Another Ashok Nagar resident Sandeep Gupta said " The condition outside is very bad. Lots of trees have fallen. Ashok Nagar's 11th Avenue road is submerged in knee deep water. No electricity in most parts of Ashok Nagar." Reports emerged of a building caving in at Velacherry in which two people were rescued and hospitalised.

In the past 24 hours, Perungudi in Chennai received 29 cm of rainfall, while Avadi in Tiruvallur district recorded 28 cm, and Mamallapuram in Chengalpet received 22 cm. The weather office warned of continued heavy rainfall and strong winds in the four districts.

The India Meteorological Department's update detailed the trajectory of Cyclone Michaung, projecting its movement towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast and its expected crossing between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

Advertisment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, assuring support from the Centre. The CM indicated a potential request for assistance in post-cyclone relief efforts.

To manage the situation, the Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday for educational institutions, government and private offices, financial institutions, and banks in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday. Private companies were urged to enable work from home for employees in affected regions.

Despite the disruptions, essential services such as police, fire service, medical facilities, power supply, and disaster response offices continued to operate. The government deployed ten teams with 250 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for rescue operations in affected districts.

The Industries Department established a help desk to aid small and medium enterprises, while SIPCOT monitored and cleared hurdles within industrial parks in affected areas.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi acknowledged the severe impact on eastern coastal districts and assured the deployment of government agencies to ensure public safety. He urged residents to heed the state government's advice and stay safe until conditions improve. PTI CORR JSP VIJ SA VPS