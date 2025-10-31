Chennai hospital rolls out mobile stroke care unit, support group

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Rela Hospital here has unveiled a mobile stroke care unit and “New Beginnings”, a dedicated support group for stroke survivors, on the occasion of World Stroke Day, the hospital said on Friday.

Film director Aishwarya Rajinikanth officially launched these services in the presence of chairman, Rela Hospital Prof Mohamed Rela, Clinical Lead, Neurology & Neurosciences Dr Shankar Balakrishnan, and Cerebrovascular Neurosurgeon, Department of Neurosciences, Rela Hospital Dr Muralidharan Vetrivel.

The event featured leading stroke-care experts sharing inspiring stories of treatments and recovery journeys of patients, a release said. PTI JSP JSP KH