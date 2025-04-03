Chennai, Kamaraj ports set record by handling 103.37 million metric tonnes of cargo

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Chennai Port and Kamaraj Port have together created a record by handling more than 100 million tonnes of cargo in the last financial year (2024-25), a top official said here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Sunil Paliwal, Chairman, Chennai Port Authority and Kamaraj Port, said that the two ports handled a total of 103.37 million metric tonnes of cargo in the last financial year.

He said that Chennai port handled 54.96 million metric tonnes of cargo and Kamaraj port 48.41 million metric tonnes. Chennai Port has achieved a growth of 6.5 per cent in cargo handling in the previous financial year and Kamaraj Port achieved a growth of 6.9 per cent.

Chennai Port has earned a revenue of Rs 1088.22 crore and Kamaraj Port a revenue of Rs 1130.60 crore.

He further said that Kamaraj Port has earned a post-tax revenue of Rs.545.95 crore and this is the first time it has earned a profit of more than Rs.500 crore.

He said infrastructure facilities and port connectivity projects are being implemented at these ports continuously and at a fast pace and environment-friendly practices including sewage treatment and solar power are also being followed at these ports.

Chennai Port received the International Award for Sustainability at the World Ports Conference held in Hamburg, Germany last October and Chennai Port is the first Indian port to receive this award. The press conference was attended by S Viswanathan, Vice Chairman of the Chennai Port Authority and J P Irin Scindia, Managing Director of Kamaraj Port. PTI VGN ROH