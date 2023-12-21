Chennai Marathon to be held on Jan 6

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) The 12th edition of the Chennai Marathon will be held here on January 6, 2024, the organisers said on Thursday.

The marathon organised by the Chennai Runners, a not-for-profit organisation run by passionate runner-volunteers since 2006, and Freshworks Inc., a global software-as-a-service (SAAS) company, is expected to witness the participation of over 22,000 runners including corporate honchos and many running enthusiasts.

The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 will have four events for men and women including the flagship Full Marathon (42.195 Km), the perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run, a press release said.

More than 35 per cent of the participants in this year's marathon will be women, apart from visually impaired runners, blade runners and wheelchair runners.

Similar to the previous edition, this year's Chennai marathon also seeks to increase awareness of Type 1 diabetes and intends to raise funds for people with insulin needs who need support with their monthly expenses.

It will also be a zero-waste marathon with Urbaser Sumeet being roped in as a partner for recycling and waste audits.