Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) A city-based NGO recently held an awareness rally insisting on the need for "100 percent ethical voting", ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Election officials from Greater Chennai Corporation participated.

The organisation, headed by Supreme Court advocate SK Saamy, said in a release that similar rallies will be held in different parts of the state. The aim was to encourage all voters to cast their votes, it said. PTI SA SA SDP