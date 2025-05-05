Chennai police arrest drug network ''mastermind'' from Delhi

Chennai, May 5 (PTI) An alleged drug network "mastermind" hailing from the West African country, Cote d'Ivoire, has been arrested from New Delhi, the Chennai police said on Monday.

The arrested person was identified as Abou (39) and was picked up from the national capital, along with an accomplice, a City Police release said.

The apprehension followed the earlier arrest of 11 persons, including five foreigners in connection with a drug bust in the city, where methamphetamine and ganja among other drugs were seized, it said.

Abou was the "mastermind" in this network and was nabbed from West Delhi on Saturday along with the other man, the release added.

The police recovered 15 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of heroin, 3 grams of methamphetamine, and Rs 50,000 in cash from their possession, according to the press release.

After due legal process in the national capital, the two will be brought here for remand. PTI SA ADB