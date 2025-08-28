Chennai police to permit ceremonial immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at designated water bodies

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) The Greater Chennai police said the ceremonial procession for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols will be taken on the designated routes and immersed at the water bodies specified by them.

The police have granted permission to install 1,519 Vinayaka idols of various hues for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city on August 27 and they will be immersed in a colourful ‘Visarjan’ ceremony at the conclusion of the celebrations on September 6.

Over 16,000 police personnel in addition to Home Guards would be deployed to ensure the procession and immersion ceremony remained peaceful, a statement here said.

Srinivasapuram (Pattinapakkam), Pazhkalai Nagar (Neelankarai), Kasimedu Harbour and Thiruvottiyur, besides Marina Beach, are among the key locations for immersion.

The organisers have been asked to station two volunteers at each site where the idol was installed for puja, and maintain round-the-clock vigil. PTI JSP KH