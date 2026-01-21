Chennai railway division collects Rs 32.13 lakh in fines during special drives

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) The Chennai division of Southern Railway on Wednesday said it collected Rs 32.13 lakh in fines during special enforcement drives conducted across its suburban sections to curb unauthorised travel and littering.

Between April and December 2025, the division carried out a series of targeted checks involving ticket examiners and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to address ticketless travel and passenger discipline, a press release said.

According to data released by the division, a major crackdown was undertaken against men travelling in coaches reserved for women.

A total of 868 cases were registered under this category, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 2.80 lakh.

The division also intensified action against littering at stations and on railway premises. As many as 1.12 lakh cases were booked for spreading filth, with fines totalling Rs 28.51 lakh.

In addition, special drives were conducted following complaints related to issues involving transgender persons in trains. The division registered 1,794 cases and collected Rs 82,100 in fines, the statement said.

Apart from enforcement measures, the Chennai division said it was focusing on creating awareness among passengers to promote cleanliness, discipline and mutual respect.

The railway division urged commuters to travel with valid tickets, occupy only designated coaches and maintain cleanliness across the network.

Passengers have been advised to use the railway helpline number 139 to report nuisance, disturbances or unauthorised travel for prompt action.

The division said cooperation from commuters was essential to ensure a safe, dignified and hassle-free travel experience. PTI JR SSK