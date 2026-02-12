Chennai realtor donates Rs 33 lakh worth battery buggies to TTD

Tirupati, Feb 12 (PTI) A Chennai-based realtor donated five battery-operated buggies worth Rs 33 lakh to the TTD on Thursday.

The donor, Bala Ramajayam, performed special pujas at the Srivari temple before handing over the keys of the vehicles to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, according to a press release.

“Five battery-operated buggies worth Rs 33 lakh were donated to TTD by Bala Ramajayam, a Chennai-based realtor,” it said.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, regarded as one of the richest Hindu shrines in the world. PTI MS SSK