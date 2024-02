Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) A few private schools here received a bomb threat through email on Thursday, police said, and appealed to the public not to panic.

The incident, however, coerced parents to rush to schools to pick up their children.

Claiming that efforts were on to trace the culprit responsible for issuing the email threat to atleast four schools in the city, police said Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) had been sent to the schools to check for sabotage. PTI JSP KH