Chennai schools receive bomb threat e-mail

Chennai, Jul 17 (PTI) A few private schools in the city received a bomb threat via email early on Wednesday, police said and appealed to the public not to panic.

A holiday was declared for two-three schools following an email that was received at around 1.55 am by the schools which come under the Foreshore Estate and Mylapore Police Station limits.

A case has been registered and a probe was on, a police official said.

"Based on the email received we are conducting an inquiry. Efforts are on to identify the sender responsible for issuing the email. A case has been registered," an official told PTI.

In February, a few private schools received similar bomb threat e-mails triggering anxious parents to rush to the schools to pick up their children. PTI VIJ VIJ SS