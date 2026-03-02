Chennai temple opts for mechanical elephant to spare animal suffering during sacred rituals

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Devotion meets innovation at the Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple here as a silent, five-motor mechanical elephant breaks free from the heavy chains of captivity, marking a high-tech shift in Tamil Nadu's religious landscape.

Actor Sonu Sood and his son Ayaan, in collaboration with PETA India and People for Cattle in India, gifted the temple a life-size robotic elephant named Airavatham to ensure that sacred rituals no longer require the suffering of live animals.

The three-meter-tall fiberglass creation was unveiled on Monday by B S Reddy, Chief General Manager of the Ordnance Clothing Factory, amid the rhythmic beats of Chenda Melam and Nadaswaram.

Weighing 500 kg and standing on a mobile wheelbase, the mechanical tusker can shake its head, swish its tail, and spray water, providing a realistic experience for devotees without the safety risks or ethical concerns associated with captive elephants.

Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts, noted that divinity shines brightest when devotion and kindness walk together.

His son Ayaan, a PETA India Compassionate Youth Award winner, emphasised that the initiative allows real elephants to remain with their families in the jungle.

This donation marks the 21st robotic elephant deployed by PETA India across the country and the second such installation in Tamil Nadu.

Temple Chairman S S Murugan welcomed the move, stating that the shrine has formally committed to never owning or hiring live animals. PTI JR ROH