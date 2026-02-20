Chennai to lead global push with climate-ready growth, talent edge: TN official

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Chennai’s history has long worked in its favour, with its rich culture, resilience and deep talent pool powering Tamil Nadu’s growth, a senior official said.

The city is emerging as a fully integrated, climate-resilient coastal hub backed by reliable, future-ready infrastructure. Sustainability must guide transport design, public health systems and economic development, TNEB Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan.

"Chennai must lead not by comparison, but by competing confidently on the global stage. That requires alignment between government, private enterprise and citizens," he added, at the Super Chennai Conclave on February 19.

In a press release on Friday, Super Chennai Managing Director Ranjeeth Rathod said, "The conclave marks a shift from consultation to implementation. In recent months, we have engaged citizens and domain experts to build a framework reflecting shared priorities for the city’s growth." Super Chennai is a not-for-profit initiative of CREDAI Chennai.

More than 200 delegates, including policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs, attended the one-day conclave, which focused on Chennai's transformation, investment, industry growth and urban infrastructure, the release said.