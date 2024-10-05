Chennai to witness enthralling aerobatic performance by IAF

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) A breathtaking aerobatic prowess of the Indian Air Force (IAF) over the Marina sky is set to enthrall Chennaiites on October 6 when the IAF's range of new aircraft including Rafale, will roar in action.

Nearly 72 aircraft will take part in the air display over Marina, and it is open to the public, as it is being held as part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations.

According to Air Vice Marshal K Prem Kumar, Chief Coordinating Officer of IAF Day Parade Chennai 2024 to be held at Marina and Tambaram, the IAF has planned the event on a large proportion to enter the Limca Book of World Records.

"We expect 15 lakh people for the event to be held between 11 am and 1 pm on October 6," he said.

The IAF conducted a full dress rehearsal on October 4 in coordination with the IAF Tambaram.

One can see the air capability of the new aircraft from IAF's inventory, including Rafale, Suryakiran which is a formation aerobatic team, and Sarang which is a helicopter aerobatic team, in air display.

The nation's pride, and our own indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard are also likely to take part.

The flypast and aerial display is being held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years and the third time such one outside the national capital.

The last such spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year. PTI JSP KH