Chennai: Two killed, one injured in bike crash on flyover

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) Two men were killed and another injured in a road accident involving three motorcycles here, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on November 5 on the Peters Road Flyover in Royapettah.

The deceased were identified as Syed Sardar Basha (19), a college student, and Kumaran (46), a fashion jewellery shop owner, both residents of Royapettah.

According to the police, Basha and Kumaran were riding separate motorcycles when they collided at high speed. Mohamed Sohail (20), a college student riding behind one of them, was also involved in the crash.

"The two riders collided at high speed and were thrown off their motorcycles, sustaining grievous injuries to the head and face," a police officer said.

Sohail was also thrown off his motorcycle due to the impact but suffered only minor injuries to his leg and head, police said.

All three were rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital, where doctors declared Basha and Kumaran dead.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI JR SSK