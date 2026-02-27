Chennai Ula 2.0: Hop-on, hop-off buses connecting historical landmarks launched

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar on Friday flagged off the Chennai Ula 2.0 electric air-conditioned bus service at the Anna Square bus terminus here.

This new initiative follows the positive public reception of the heritage circuit bus service launched on January 14.

The fleet consists of six modern electric buses designed to reflect technological advancements in the city's public transport sector while maintaining an eco-friendly approach. These vehicles follow a hop-on hop-off model, allowing passengers to board and alight at designated stops according to their preference.

The service operates on a 46-km circular route connecting prominent historical landmarks and cultural heritage sites in central Chennai. For a flat fee of Rs 100, commuters can obtain a single ticket that permits unlimited travel for the entire day. These tickets are available through bus conductors or can be purchased digitally via the Chennai One application.

The minister stated that the buses are specifically designed to be accessible for women, senior citizens, children, school groups, and persons with disabilities. Passengers may also use these buses for regular travel at standard air-conditioned bus fares. Notably, the day pass for Chennai Ula 2.0 is also valid for travel on the previously launched Chennai Ula heritage buses.

The service will be available daily from 6 am to 10 pm with a bus frequency of every 30 minutes. According to official statements, the integration of public transport with urban cultural experiences aims to set a new precedent for city travel.

The launch event was attended by Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director T Prabhushankar and other senior department officials.