Chennai-Vijayawada Vande Bharat extended to Narsapur

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 15 (PTI) The MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express (Train No: 20677/20678) has been extended to Narsapur starting Monday, officials said.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, B Srinivasa Varma, flagged off the extended services at Narasapur railway station in West Godavari district.

"The extension of the Vande Bharat Express to Narasapur is a proud moment for the region and underscores the Centre’s commitment to enhancing rail connectivity," Varma said in a statement.

The extended services will have halts at Gudivada Junction, Bhimavaram Town and will terminate at Narasapur.

Varma noted that despite being located on a branch line, Narasapur is now serviced by the Vande Bharat Express, marking "the first time the service operates on a branch line of Indian Railways." He further explained that the new service offers an alternative to the Circar Express, reducing travel time to Chennai to approximately nine hours. It is expected to benefit passengers travelling for business, education, and other purposes.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen railway infrastructure in the region, including the addition of more express train stops and the construction of road underbridges and overbridges. PTI MS STH SSK