Chennai’s iconic St George''s Cathedral gets facelift

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) One of iconic landmarks of Chennai, over two century old St George’s Cathedral, located on Cathedral Road, has been renovated, said church officials.

According to them, the cathedral began showing signs of deterioration caused by environmental factors, pollution, humidity, and urban development pressures.

"The tropical climate of Chennai, with its monsoon rains and high humidity, had led to cracks and peeling in the lime plaster and masonry walls, corrosion of metal elements, decay of timber components due to termite infestation and moisture and water seepage, leading to the weakening of the roof and internal finishes," stated a press release issued by the church management.

St George’s Cathedral is the mother church of the Church of South India (CSI) and the seat of the Bishop of Madras, making it one of the most historically and spiritually significant Christian landmarks in the region.

The restoration of St George’s Cathedral has been undertaken with great care, guided by the principles of architectural conservation, ensuring that the original materials and craftsmanship are retained as much as possible, said Bishop of Madras, Rt Rev Paul Francis Ravichandran.

Professor Arun Menon, Dept of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and Coordinator, National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures (NCSGS) prepared the detailed project report, added church officials.

The Convenor of the restoration project was Col David Devasahayam, Chairman of the Radiant Group of Companies and a member of the congregation.

"With thanksgiving, hope, and prayer, I commend this restored Cathedral to the glory of God and to the service of His people,” added Bishop Rt Rev Ravichandran.

Consecrated in 1815, St George Cathedral was built during the British East India Company’s rule and served as the spiritual heart of the Anglican community in South India. Designed in the Neo-Classical style, the cathedral features a majestic spire, elegant Corinthian pillars, and a serene white façade, symbolizing simplicity and grandeur in equal measure.

Cathedral Presbyter Rev Dr Ruben Jayakumar said, "This work of restoration is not an ending, but a new beginning. By preserving St George’s Cathedral, Chennai reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding its colonial-era architectural heritage, ensuring that this sacred space continues to inspire awe and devotion for centuries to come". PTI JR ADB