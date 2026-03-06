Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo gets Himalayan black bear, leopard cats from Jambu Zoo

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo here, has received a pair of Himalayan black bear and a pair of leopard cats from Jambu Zoo as part of an animal exchange programme, the AAZP said on Friday.

The animals were transported safely by train in an additional coach specially attached for this purpose, ensuring proper space and comfort during the journey.

"Throughout the transport, the animals were provided with adequate care and monitoring by the animal keepers and medical team," a release from the Vandalur Zoo said.

The animals were given periodic water sprays to regulate body temperature, along with seasonal fruits and appropriate feed as part of their diet, to ensure their well-being during the long journey.

"A pair of leopard cats has been brought to the zoo after a gap of 21 years, marking a significant addition to the zoo’s animal collection. As per standard zoo protocols, the animals will undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 21 days under the close supervision of the zoo veterinary team to ensure their health and well-being," the release said.

After the successful completion of the quarantine period and health assessment, the animals will be introduced to their enclosure and subsequently displayed for visitors.

A pair of hippopotamus will be transferred from Vandalur Zoo to Jambu Zoo in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the exchange programme between the zoos. These animals will be the first hippopotamuses to be exhibited at Jambu Zoo, marking a significant addition and enhancing the diversity of their animal collection.

Prior to the transfer, animal keepers from Jambu Zoo will undergo a week training programme on hippopotamus management and care at AAZP, covering important aspects such as animal handling, feeding practices, health monitoring, and enclosure management.

The hippopotamuses will be transported safely once the enclosure is readied at Jambu Zoo.