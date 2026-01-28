Chennithala expresses shock over death of long-time friend Pawar

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and AICC in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the death of his long-time friend, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, saying the news left him heartbroken.

In a Facebook post, Chennithala said it was "painful to hear such heartbreaking news early in the morning" and described Pawar as someone with whom he shared a close personal bond for many years.

He recalled that their friendship began during his days as president of NSU and continued through different phases of their political careers.

Chennithala said that even when he served as president of the All India Youth Congress, he maintained a warm relationship with Pawar and his family.

According to the post, the friendship remained strong later as well, despite changes in their respective political roles.

He also noted that when the AICC gave him charge of Maharashtra, he had several opportunities to work alongside Pawar.

"Even when we differed politically, there was never any strain in our personal friendship," he wrote, highlighting the respect they had for each other beyond party lines.

Calling Pawar a "towering figure" in Maharashtra politics, Chennithala said his passing would leave a big void in public life. PTI TGB ADB