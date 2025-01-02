Chennithala hails Mannathu Padmanabhan as a visionary reformer

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 2 (PTI) Mannathu Padmanabhan, the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS), was one of the greatest revolutionaries Kerala has ever seen and a reformer who guided the state towards progress, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday.

"While wishing for the welfare of his community, Mannam (Mannathu Padmanabhan) showed immense attention to uniting other communities. I am proud that this great brand of secularism shines brightly in Kerala. Those who want communities to fight each other may have a grudge and resentment towards the NSS. One can only sympathise with them," Chennithala said.

He was speaking at the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations organised by the NSS, an organisation of the influential Nair community, at its headquarters in Perunna, Changanassery.

The struggles of Mannathu Padmanabhan against injustices and superstitions remain a golden chapter in history. The NSS's stance against the wrong policies of governments is commendable, Chennithala added.

Chennithala, who returned to the Mannam Jayanthi celebration after an 11-year break, said, "I have a deep connection with the soil of Perunna. No one can sever that bond. At critical junctures, it was the NSS that provided refuge." Addressing the meeting, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair praised Chennithala extensively.

Nair clarified that Chennithala was invited not because of the Congress label, but because of his consistent dedication to the people of Kerala.

He called Chennithala as a part of the NSS family.

Nair also mentioned that the NSS includes individuals from various political backgrounds, including those from the Left. PTI TGB SSK SSK ADB