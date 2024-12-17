Chennithala holds talks with Cong MLAs, leaders in Maharashtra

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday met here the party's state leaders, newly-elected MLAs and the candidates who contested the state assembly elections that saw the party performing poorly.

Chennithala, who arrived this evening in Nagpur where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway, held one-on-one meetings at the party office.

The Congress, which contested the November 20 assembly elections from 101 seats, suffered its worst defeat as it could win only 16 seats.

The Congress legislature party (CLP) has already passed a resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the new leader, but the party is yet to take a decision even as the winter session of the state legislature commenced on Monday.

State Congress president Nana Patole has offered to quit step down from the post since he is eyeing the Congress legislature party (CLP) leader post. But Patole told reporters that the party leadership will take a call.

In the assembly polls, the Mahayuti registered a resounding victory and retained power in the state, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a drubbing, winning 46 seats. PTI MR NP