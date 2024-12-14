Chennithala to chair Cong meeting of Maharashtra MLAs, MLCs, candidates on Dec 17

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has convened a meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs and MLCs as well as assembly poll candidates in Nagpur on December 17.
A statement from the party said the meeting of the legislature party will take place at 11am, followed by interaction with candidates at 1pm.
The meetings, in which the Congress' disastrous performance in the November 20 assembly polls will be discussed, will take place at the party's Nagpur district rural office, it added.
In its worst performance ever in the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Congress won just 16 of the 101 seats its contested. Incidentally, in the Lok Sabha polls held a few months earlier, it had won 13 seats, the highest for any party in the state.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole has written to party president Mallikarjun Kharge to relieve him of the post. PTI MR BNM