Chennithala's criticism of early book distribution 'challenge' to future of poor kids: Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday termed senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's criticism of the early distribution of books and uniform to school students as a "challenge" to the future of poor children.

Chennithala, while speaking to reporters here, questioned the need to distribute the books even before the academic year was over when it was not clear how many students may or may not be promoted to the next year.

"Does Sivankutty decide which students have been promoted to the next class? Without deciding or knowing that, how can books be distributed to them? What kind of 'Tuglaq reforms' are these? He is trying to show people that books have been printed in advance. Is it the first time books are being distributed in Kerala," he asked.

Responding to the remarks, Sivankutty in a Facebook post, said that Chennithala's words were a challenge to the future of poor children and not just a political statement.

He questioned how upgrading government schools to world standards and providing textbooks in advance can be called a 'Tughlaq reform'.

"It is administrative excellence to deliver books and uniforms to children even before the school opens, unlike making students wait for the same even after Onam like in the time of the UDF government," the minister said.

He also questioned whether it was a 'Tughlaq reform' to set up 7,000 robotic labs in 2,000 schools and teach modern technology to the children of the poor.

"Do you (Chennithala) feel uncomfortable when you see these facilities that were only available to the elite being made available to the common man," Sivankutty asked in his post.

The minister contended that printing books before the exam results are out is not a lack of planning, but shows determination of the government.

"The education department in Kerala does not have Chennithala's political mindset, which is doubtful whether it will win or lose," Sivankutty added in his post and demanded that the Congress leader apologise to the students of Kerala. PTI HMP KH