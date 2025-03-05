Chhaava captures Sambhaji’s bravery and intelligence; historians didn’t treat him well: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the movie ‘Chhaava’ highlights the bravery and intelligence of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and that historians didn’t treat him well.

Talking to reporters at the special screening of the movie organised by minister Aditi Tatkare, Fadnavis described the film as “very nice”, which, he said, creates awareness of the life and times of the warrior king.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was on Wednesday suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till the ongoing budget session ends on March 26, over his remarks eulogising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, who had ordered the torture and execution of Sambhaji Maharaj. PTI MR NR