'Chhaava' should be shown to experts before release, says Maharashtra minister Samant

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Saturday said Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Chhaava", based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, should first be screened for experts before its release.

In a post on X, the Marathi language minister said producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable.

"It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film is being made based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and freedom. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film," Samant said in the post.

"Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people," he said.

The minister warned that things that harm the honour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji will not be tolerated.

"Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. Further decisions will be taken after watching the film. Otherwise, it will not be allowed to be released!" he added.

Earlier on Friday, former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati had said the film must be shown to historians before its release to ensure accuracy.

The comments from the former MP, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, came amid protests from some quarters over a dance sequence in the film featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively.

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, has a sequence in which Kaushal and Mandanna are seen dancing with the "lezim", a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

"Chhaava" is set to release in theatres on February 14.