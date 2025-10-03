‘Chhajja’ collapses at Thane building; no injuries

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) A ‘chhajja’ (overhang) of a ground-floor flat in a 30-year-old building collapsed in Thane city, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred on Thursday at the three-storey Swami Apartment in the Lokmanya Nagar area, he said.

The structure is listed in the category of dangerous buildings, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell.

He said the civic staff visited the premises to assess its condition. The collapsed section was deemed structurally unsafe, and the "hazardous elements" were demolished immediately by the authorities, Tadvi said. “No evacuation was required,” he added.

Officials have not shared their plan for further action concerning the building.